Josh Currie scores first NHL goal as Edmonton Oilers hold on to beat Ducks

The Edmonton Oilers won back-to-back games for the first time in over a month, edging the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 Saturday night at Rogers Place.

“This is just the accumulation of good play,” Oilers head coach Ken Hitchcock said. “We’re competing at a really high level right now, and not every game is going to be clean, but if you compete at this level like we’re doing, you give yourself a chance to win against everybody.”

Josh Currie scored his first NHL goal to open the scoring with four minutes left in the first, swiping in the rebound of a Milan Lucic shot. Currie was playing in his third game since being called up from the Bakersfield Condors.

“Words can’t really describe how I’m feeling right now,” Currie said. “It’s obviously even better to get the win.”

The Oilers went up 2-0 57 seconds into the second. With a delayed penalty coming to the Ducks, Sam Gagner deflected in a pass from Leon Draisaitl.

“It’s exciting for me to get a chance to be back here,” Gagner said. “It’s a really good group here so I just want to continue to help out where I can.”

“I don’t know where we’d be without the addition of him right now, to be honest with you,” Hitchcock said.

Carter Rowney converted a goal mouth pass later in the frame to pull the Ducks within one.

With 3:38 left in the third, Draisaitl took a penalty for high sticking Michael Del Zotto. The Oilers killed off the penalty, but the Ducks kept the pressure on with goalie Kevin Boyle on the bench for an extra attacker. With 45 seconds left, Corey Perry jammed the puck into the net. The goal was disallowed as the referee called goalie interference on Adam Henrique. After a video review, the call on the ice stood.

“I don’t know if it was a stick or a skate that made me slide backward but it was clear contact,” Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen said.

“It’s frustrating,” Ducks forward Corey Perry said. “From I’ve everything I’ve heard, it’s the wrong call.”

“Obviously with what happened at the end, who wouldn’t be [frustrated],” Ducks coach and general manager Bob Murray said.

Koskinen made 33 saves. Boyle made 19 stops for the Ducks.

The Oilers, 26-29-6, hadn’t won consecutive games since January 14 and 16. They’ll start a five-game road trip Monday in Nashville.

