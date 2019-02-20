Edmonton Oilers play without McDavid and fall in shootout to Coyotes

Vinnie Hinostroza scored the game-deciding goal in a shootout as the Arizona Coyotes edged the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 Tuesday night at Rogers Place.

“This is now six of seven games we’ve worked really hard and competed at a high level,” Oilers coach Ken Hitchcock said.

The first period was scoreless. Alex Chiasson missed an open net from a sharp angle off a Coyotes turnover. Mikko Koskinen shot out a pad to deny Hinostroza off a scramble in front.

Josh Archibald broke the ice 7:12 into the second period, slamming a rebound behind Koskinen. The Coyotes controlled the frame, outshooting the Oilers 16-7.

Adam Larsson threaded a point shot through a screen to tie it early in the third. The Oilers then had a two-man advantage for 1:15 but couldn’t pull ahead.

“[It was] a huge kill. It kind of gave us momentum,” Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper said. “They were having a lot of pressure there, so to kill that allowed us to kind of get our feet back under us and get back to our game.”

Hinostroza put the Coyotes back in front with 9:23 to go.

With Koskinen on the bench for an extra attacker, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins found a loose puck in a goal mouth scramble and jammed in the tying goal with only 11 seconds left in regulation. It was the third time this season the Oilers have tied a game late with the goalie pulled. They won the other two in shootouts.

“We’ve got to play more games like we played the third,” Oilers forward Zach Kassian said. “We were a desperate group in the third.”

The Oilers had the better of the chances in overtime but couldn’t solve Darcy Kuemper.

“We’ve got to go into every game thinking two [goals] gets us points,” Hitchcock said. “If that’s our attitude then we’ll keep it close to the vest and we’ll be in good shape.”

The shootout lasted four rounds with Alex Galchenyuk and Hinostroza scoring for the Coyotes. Leon Draisaitl had Edmonton’s only goal.

“Down the stretch here, we’re going to have games that maybe we don’t deserve to win and we do,” Oilers forward Sam Gagner said. “We’ve just got to keep fighting for points and you never know what happens at the end of the day.”

The Oilers played the game without Connor McDavid, who was scratched because of an illness.

“When we found out he wasn’t playing, the game plan didn’t change. We kept playing our system and we got the win,” Coyotes forward Alex Galchenyuk said.

Josh Currie played his first NHL game, having been called up from the Bakersfield Condors.

The Oilers, 24-29-6, will host the New York Islanders on Thursday.