Edmonton Oilers trade Ryan Spooner to the Vancouver Canucks for Sam Gagner

The Edmonton Oilers have traded forward Ryan Spooner to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forward Sam Gagner.
Gagner, 29, started his NHL career with the Oilers after being drafted by the club sixth overall in the 2007 NHL Draft.
He spent eight years with Edmonton from 2007 to 2015, and has since played with Arizona, Philadelphia, Columbus and Vancouver.
Gagner has appeared in seven games for the Canucks this season, posting three points.
The Oakville, Ont., native has spent most of the season with the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies, posting 37 points in 43 games.
Spooner was acquired from the New York Rangers in November 2018 in exchange for forward Ryan Strome.
In 25 games with the Oilers, Spooner scored two goals and one assist.
