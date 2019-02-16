Edmonton Oilers trade Ryan Spooner to the Vancouver Canucks for Sam Gagner

The Edmonton Oilers have traded forward Ryan Spooner to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forward Sam Gagner.

Gagner, 29, started his NHL career with the Oilers after being drafted by the club sixth overall in the 2007 NHL Draft.

He spent eight years with Edmonton from 2007 to 2015, and has since played with Arizona, Philadelphia, Columbus and Vancouver.

Gagner has appeared in seven games for the Canucks this season, posting three points.

The Oakville, Ont., native has spent most of the season with the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies, posting 37 points in 43 games.

Spooner was acquired from the New York Rangers in November 2018 in exchange for forward Ryan Strome.

In 25 games with the Oilers, Spooner scored two goals and one assist.

#Oilers Assistant GM Keith Gretzky addresses the media in New York to discuss the club's recent moves to bring in Stolarz & Gagner. pic.twitter.com/qUb020wemH — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) February 16, 2019

TRADE 🔄 The #Oilers have acquired forward Sam Gagner from the @Canucks in exchange for forward Ryan Spooner. pic.twitter.com/4ZS4z75lh0 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) February 16, 2019

The #Oilers have also placed defenceman Matt Benning on Injured Reserve & recalled Gagner from @TheAHL's Toronto Marlies. — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) February 16, 2019