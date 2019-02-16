Sports
Edmonton Oilers trade Ryan Spooner to the Vancouver Canucks for Sam Gagner

Vancouver Canucks forward Sam Gagner (89) takes shot on net as Arizona Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) makes the save during first period preseason action in Kelowna , B.C. on September 29, 2018. Sam Gagner felt like he was playing well. The veteran forward says the Vancouver Canucks agreed. That's why his demotion to the American Hockey League -- a second this season -- came as a shock last week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff Bassett

The Edmonton Oilers have traded forward Ryan Spooner to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forward Sam Gagner.

Gagner, 29, started his NHL career with the Oilers after being drafted by the club sixth overall in the 2007 NHL Draft.

He spent eight years with Edmonton from 2007 to 2015, and has since played with Arizona, Philadelphia, Columbus and Vancouver.

READ MORE: Oilers trade centre Sam Gagner to Lightning, who flip him to Coyotes

Gagner has appeared in seven games for the Canucks this season, posting three points.

The Oakville, Ont., native has spent most of the season with the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies, posting 37 points in 43 games.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers trade Cam Talbot to Philadelphia Flyers for goaltender Anthony Stolarz

Spooner was acquired from the New York Rangers in November 2018 in exchange for forward Ryan Strome.

In 25 games with the Oilers, Spooner scored two goals and one assist.

