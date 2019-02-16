Edmonton Oilers trade Cam Talbot to Philadelphia Flyers for goaltender Anthony Stolarz

The Edmonton Oilers have traded goaltender Cam Talbot to the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for 25-year-old goaltender Anthony Stolarz.

Talbot has a 10-15-3 record with the Oilers this season and carries a $4.1-million cap hit, but is an unrestricted free agent after this season.

In three-and-a-half seasons with the Oilers, Talbot won 104 games while registering a 2.83 goals against average and a .909 save percentage.

READ MORE: Cam Talbot gets 100th win with Edmonton Oilers

Watch below: Some Global News videos related to Cam Talbot.

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!

He set a franchise record in the 2016-17 season, playing in 73 games and backstopping the team to the second round of the playoffs. He also set a record recording 60 saves in a playoff win against Anaheim on May 5, 2017 as well as a franchise record-winning 42 games that season and finished fourth in Vezina Trophy voting.

In Stolarz, the Oilers acquire a six-foot-six New Jersey native who has 19 NHL appearances under his belt with the Flyers, winning six.

He has a career 2.70 goals against average and a .915 save percentage and carries a $761,250 cap hit.

He’s a restricted free agent after this year.

He was drafted in the second round of the 2012 NHL entry draft by the Flyers and represented the USA at the 2014 World Junior Championships in Malmo, Sweden.