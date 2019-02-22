Edmonton Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi wants second opinion on injury

The long and winding road that is Jesse Puljujarvi‘s tenure as a member of the Edmonton Oilers has taken another turn.

Puljujarvi will examined by a doctor in the United States early next week. Oilers interim general manager Keith Gretzky said Puljujarvi was dealing with a lower body injury on the team’s recent road trip.

“We have a couple of different options that we can do. Now, we’ve given them to Jesse and his agent. They’re going to have a second doctor look at it,” said Gretzky.

Puljujarvi was placed on injured reserve earlier this week. He’s missed the last three games.

“[The injury] was there a little bit for a while. It hasn’t improved. It’s got a little bit worse,” said Gretzky. “They’ve tried different things and now this is the best route.”

Puljujarvi, 20, was taken fourth overall in 2016. He hasn’t become a top six forward and hasn’t gained traction under two head coaches. The Oilers have been criticized for not having him spend more time in the minors.

“First of all, we need to get him healthy,” said Gretzky. “Right now, he’s injured to a point where he wants a second opinion. That’s his right.”

Gretzky is also preparing for Monday’s trade deadline. It’s unlikely the Oilers are going to be involved in a blockbuster deal.

“We’re looking to improve the hockey club. If that means adding a positional player, then we’ll do it. It has to make sense,” said Gretzky. “We’re not going to do a short term fix and cost us an arm and a leg.”

