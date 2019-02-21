Edmonton Oilers stop five-game slide with OT win over Islanders

Connor McDavid scored 1:22 into overtime, giving the Edmonton Oilers a 4-3 win over the New York Islanders Thursday night at Rogers Place.

“We came back again. We stayed with it, we battled and clawed and scratched and I think winning today can even take us to another level,” Oilers coach Ken Hitchcock said.

“I don’t think they had many chances and the ones they did have, [Koskinen] was great,” McDavid said.

McDavid was back in action after missing Tuesday’s game against Arizona with an illness.

“The wind early wasn’t great but Hitch did a good job of not burying me early and getting me in the game,” McDavid said.

The Oilers jumped out of the gate and scored two goals 1:18 apart before the game was seven minutes old. Leon Draisaitl redirected a pass from McDavid for a power play goal, then Sam Gagner converted a pass from Toby Rieder to make it 2-0.

It was Gagner’s first goal as an Oiler since April 4, 2014.

“I have a lot of memories here and I’m hoping to build some new ones,” Gagner said. “It’s a good start. Nice to get a goal and a win.”

The Islanders stormed back in the second half of the first. Anders Lee swiped in his own rebound. On a two-man advantage in the final minute, Brock Nelson pounded home a one-timer. Eighteen seconds later, Cal Clutterbuck tipped in another power play goal.

The second period was scoreless with the Oilers outshooting the Islanders 8-4.

The Oilers peppered Robin Lehner in the third and finally tied it with 2:52 to go on a rebound goal by Oscar Klefbom. Colby Cave drew an assist for his first point as an Oiler.

In overtime, Draisaitl flipped a pass to McDavid in front. He beat Robin Lehner with a backhand.

The Oilers outshot the Islanders 41-23.

“Yeah, it’s a sour point tonight. It’s a point, but it’s sour,” Islanders captain Anders Lee said.

It was the Oilers first win on home ice since Jan. 14. They’ll host Anaheim on Saturday.

With files from 630 CHED’s Brenden Escott and Scott Johnston.