Oilers finish road trip winless with loss to Islanders

The Edmonton Oilers lost their fourth in a row and went winless on their three-game road trip with a 5-2 loss to the New York Islanders Saturday night.

After a scoreless first period, Ryan Pulock pounded a power-play one-timer past Mikko Koskinen early in the second. Valtteri Filppula scored on a deflection to make it 2-0. Pulock had an open-net chance on another power play but fired it off the post. With only 2.3 ticks left in the frame, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins deflected Kris Russell’s point shot for his 18th goal of the season.

Early in the third, Matthew Barzal tipped home a point shot to make it 3-1 Islanders. Leon Draisaitl buried his 35th of the season on the power play to pull the Oilers within one with 9:40 left. The Oilers had two more power plays in the final nine minutes but couldn’t find the tying goal. Anders sealed it on a two-on-one with 2:16 left. Brock Nelson added an empty netter.

Sam Gagner joined the Oilers shortly before the game after being acquired in a trade with Vancouver for Ryan Spooner. Anthony Stolarz backed up Koskinen after coming over in a Friday night trade with Philadelphia for Cam Talbot.

Jesse Puljujarvi was a healthy scratch while Jujhar Khaira sat out with a suspected foot issue.

The Oilers, 24-29-5, will open a three-game homestand against Arizona on Tuesday.