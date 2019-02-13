Edmonton Oilers open road trip with loss in Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Penguins scored two goals early in the second period on the way to a 3-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers Wednesday night.

The Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl opened the scoring before the game was five minutes old, taking a pass from Connor McDavid and snapping his 33rd goal of the season past Pittsburgh goaltender Matt Murray.

Penguins’ forward Bryan Rust beat Oilers netminder Mikko Koskinen from the side of the net for a shorthanded goal early in the second. Less than four minutes later, Teddy Blueger rifled home a rebound to put the Penguins ahead 2-1.

McDavid was awarded a penalty shot with 2:35 left in the second. He tried to beat Murray over the glove, but the Penguins goalie came up with the save.

McDavid had another good chance early in the third when he was left alone in front, but he couldn’t lift the puck over Murray’s pad. Pittsburgh’s Jared McCann sealed it with an empty-net goal with 1:00 left.

Draisaitl said after the game that the Oilers had their moments but couldn’t capitalize.

“I thought we created enough to probably win the game, but we just couldn’t get them past him (Murray).”

Murray made 38 saves for the win. Koskinen made 32 stops.

Oilers head coach Ken Hitchcock said he felt his players played one of their best games since he’s been with the team, and despite the loss, the players put in a strong effort.

“We didn’t get points, but we took a big step, and we gotta continue to take steps,” Hitchcock said. “We can’t stop now that we’ve played one good game.

“We’ve got to follow this up with continual good games, if we expect to stay in this [playoff] race.”

The Oilers (24-27-5) have just six wins in their last 23 games and only victory in their last nine. They’ll visit the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday.

