Edmonton Oilers hold off Minnesota Wild to end six-game drought with 4-1 win

Cam Talbot made 35 saves as the Edmonton Oilers snapped a six-game winless skid with a 4-1 win over the Minnesota Wild Thursday night.

The Oilers had gone 0-4-2 in the previous six games. Talbot rebounded after being pulled in the third period of a 6-2 loss to Chicago on Tuesday.

Darnell Nurse scored on the Oilers’ first shot 2:15 into the game, when his long slap shot fooled Devan Dubnyk.

Early in the second period, Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins fed a streaking Ty Rattie, who flipped his fourth goal of the season past Dubnyk. Rattie said the win is a nice boost for the team.

“I think Minnesota is a good team,” he said. “It’s a hard building to play in. So, to come in here and beat them and take over the game in the third is nice for the confidence. Now we have to take care of a tough team in San Jose on Saturday.”

Joel Eriksson Ek put the Wild on the board early in the third period, but the Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl quickly restored the two-goal advantage with a power play goal. Edmonton forward Zack Kassian sealed it with a late empty net goal.

The Oilers also had a lead after two periods in their previous three games but couldn’t seal the deal in any of those.

Oilers head Coach Ken Hitchcock said the team played to win Thursday night.

“We had a lot of good grinding shifts,” he said after the game. “We got timely goals. [The] power play goal in the third period was a great play and a great goal. It gave us a little bit of breathing room. I thought we managed the game.”

Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 32 goals.

The Oilers (24-25-5) will host San Jose on Sunday.