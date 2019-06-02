Blackhawks explode in third period to rout Edmonton Oilers

The Chicago Blackhawks scored four goals in a span of 2:48 to dump the Edmonton Oilers 6-2 Tuesday night at Rogers Place.

For the third straight game, the Oilers allowed a power play goal early.

The Blackhawks’ Erik Gustafsson beat Oilers goaltender Cam Talbot with a point shot 1:55 into the game.

The Oilers had multiple power play opportunities late in the first. Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl buried his 30th goal to tie it, then rifled home a one-timer on a two-man advantage with 1:15 left in the first.

The goalies were the stars of the second period. Talbot denied Chicago forward Artem Anisimov from in tight. The Oilers’ Ty Rattie looked to have a sure goal late in the period, but Blackhawks netminder Cam Ward came up with a pad save.

The Chicago onslaught started 3:50 into the third on a goal by John Hayden. Blackhawks forward Dylan Strome put them ahead with a wrist shot over Talbot’s left shoulder 1:33 later. Chicago’s Patrick Kane slid home his 32nd of the season to make it 4-2. The Oilers challenged for goalie interference on the play but were unsuccessful, and Talbot was replaced by Mikko Koskinen. Former Oiler Drake Caggiula then strung to make it 5-2.

The four goals against in 2:48 was a new team record for the Oilers. Los Angeles scored four in 3:19 on Jan. 25, 1990. The Oilers wound up winning that game 7-6.

Dominik Kahun added one more for the Hawks.

The Oilers (23-25-5) are winless in their last six games. They’ve gone 0-1-2 in their last three despite taking a lead into the third period in all three games.

They’ll visit Minnesota on Thursday.

