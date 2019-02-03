Edmonton Oilers upended in OT by Montreal

Jonathan Drouin scored 58 seconds into overtime giving the Montreal Canadiens a 4-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers Sunday afternoon.

After allowing four power play goals Saturday in Philadelphia, the Oilers found themselves shorthanded early and were once again scored on. Shea Weber pounded a one-timer past Mikko Koskinen 2:23 into the game. Leon Draisaitl tied it just after an Oilers power play expired. He flipped a loose puck past Carey Price for his 28th of the season.

Max Domi put the Canadiens back in front 1:09 into the second when he stuffed in a wraparound. Connor McDavid evened it up less than seven minutes later, converting a power play pass from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Draisaitl tallied again on another man advantage late in the session, putting the Oilers up 3-2 after two.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi snuck a shot past Koskinen short side to tie it 3-3 with 6:25 left in the third.

Draisaitl and McDavid had a two-on-nothing early in overtime but failed to score. Drouin took the puck down the right side, cut into the middle, and went high glove on Koskinen.

The Oilers, 23-24-5, are winless in their last five. They’ll host Chicago on Tuesday.