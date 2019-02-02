Edmonton Oilers’ penalty killing falters in loss to Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers scored four power-play goals on the way to a 5-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday afternoon.

With Ryan Nugent-Hopkins in the box for goalie interference, Sean Couturier opened the scoring 3:10 into the game.

LISTEN BELOW: Cam Talbot talks Saturday’s game

View link »

However, the Oilers controlled the first period, outshooting the Flyers 18-7. Ty Rattie broke a 21-game goalless drought with a breakaway goal. Late in the period, Connor McDavid potted a highlight reel goal. He held off two Flyers and ripped a shot past Carter Hart for his 30th of the season.

Head coach Ken Hitchcock said a team wins at this time of the year when it kills penalties. “Power-plays are the gravy. If you don’t kill penalties it’s a tough time of the year. You’ve got to be able to do it if you’re going to win hockey games in the last half of the season, and we haven’t been able to do it for a little while,” said Hitchcock. “This one is unfortunate, because we played a hell of a hockey game.”

LISTEN BELOW: Highlights from Saturday’s game

View link »

Adam Larsson sniped his second of the season 8:19 into the second. The Flyers came back with another power-play goal as Claude Giroux pounded a shot past Cam Talbot.

Talbot said it was a frustrating way to lose a game.

“We played so well 5-on-5’s, just kept giving their power plays opportunities. They kept making us pay. Our penalty kill, starting with me tonight, cost us the game,” said Talbot.

READ MORE: Sherwood Park’s Carter Hart ready to backstop Flyers against Edmonton Oilers

Zack Kassian scored on a short-handed breakaway early in the third to make it 4-2 Oilers. The Flyers came back 27 seconds later with Travis Konecny getting the team’s third power-play goal of the day. On yet another man advantage, Wayne Simmonds tied it 4-4 with 8:58 to play.

With 12 seconds left in the third, Talbot denied Nolan Patrick twice in tight then made another save on Scott Laughton.

LISTEN BELOW: An interview with Connor McDavid following Saturday’s loss

View link »

Patrick got his revenge in overtime, lifting a shot over Talbot’s glove to give the Flyers their seventh straight victory.

Hart made 40 saves while Talbot finished with 34 stops.

READ MORE: Hitchcock looking for more pace and predictability as Edmonton Oilers return from break

Defenceman Oscar Klefbom travelled with the Oilers but remained out with a broken finger. He will also miss Sunday’s game in Montreal.

“Everyone came out and battled all the way through. Each game is an individual game. We have to wipe this one clean, we’ve got a big match tomorrow,” said Darnell Nurse.

Catch the Oilers and Canadiens on 630 CHED Sunday with the Faceoff Show at 10:30 a.m. The game will start at noon.