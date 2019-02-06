Cam Talbot will be back in net for the Edmonton Oilers against Wild

It’ll be Cam Talbot in goal Thursday night when the Edmonton Oilers visit the Minnesota Wild.

That’s right. Cam Talbot. The goalie who didn’t get a three-year contract extension from the Oilers last month. The goalie who was pulled in the third period of Tuesday’s loss to Chicago.

No matter. Head coach Ken Hitchcock will start Talbot for the third time in four games since the bye week.

“He did everything he could to try to help us win the hockey game. We gave up probably 15 ten-bellers,” said Hitchcock after Wednesday’s practice. “What I care about is that we play for the goalie. We did not play for the goalie. So we get another chance tomorrow.”

After being pulled against the Blackhawks, Talbot stormed off the ice and spent the final 14 minutes of the game in the dressing room.

“It was a highly emotional game. I was frustrated with how things went in the third period,” said Talbot. “I was in the wrong to stay in the room. I told the guys that after the game. They all had my back. They understood I was frustrated. I did apologize to them after.”

Hitchcock wasn’t on the ice for Wednesday’s practice. He watched from the seats while assistant coach Glen Gulutzan ran things.

“My voice was this morning. I had the meeting this morning. No point in doubling down. It was good that they got a different voice at practice,” explained Hitchcock.

The Oilers have split their two meetings with the Wild this season, losing 4-3 on Oct. 30 and winning 7-2 on Dec. 7. Both games were at Rogers Place.

Catch the Oilers and Wild on 630 CHED Thursday with the Face-off Show at 4:30 p.m. The game starts at 6 p.m.