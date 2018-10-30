Wild get 3 goals on power play to drop Edmonton Oilers 4-3

The Minnesota Wild scored three power play goals to defeat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 Tuesday night at Rogers Place.

Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl opened the scoring 8:11 into the game, swiping a puck past Wild goaltender Alex Stalock shortly after an Oilers power play expired.

The Wild came back with a power play goal by Zach Parise.

The Oilers had 22 shots in the first, two shy of the team record for most shots in a period.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers win third game in a row with overtime decision in Chicago

Oilers captain Connor McDavid blazed around Wild defenceman Ryan Suter and lifted a shot right under the crossbar to put the Oilers ahead 4:10 into the second.

“[The] people of Edmonton are really lucky for the next 15 to 20 years,” Wild coach Bruce Boudreau said after the game. “Man, that guy scares the crap out of you every time he steps on the ice, so he’s one heck of a hockey player.”

Wild defenceman Jared Spurgeon tied it, but the Oilers’ Alex Chiasson scored on a deflection just 53 seconds later to restore the Oilers’ lead. However, the Wild came back again, with Eric Staal tallying on the power play late in the second.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers finally punch out Preds

Minnesota forward Mikael Granlund fired a shot over the shoulder of Oilers goaltender Cam Talbot for another power play marker, giving the Wild their first lead of the night with 5:48 left.

“There was a lot of room to walk in — [I] saw a hole there and tried to go for it and luckily it went in,” Granlund said.

“You give up three-for-three on the penalty kill and don’t score on the power play, you’re not winning, ” Oilers head coach Todd McLellan said. “We could play that game 100 times and do the same thing over and over again and you’re not winning.”

LISTEN BELOW: Oilers head coach Todd McLellan speaks after the Oilers loss to Minnesota Tuesday night.

View link »

The Oilers had a couple of close calls in the final minute, with Talbot on the bench for an extra attacker, but couldn’t force overtime.

“I thought we were the better team five-on-five,” McDavid said. “I thought we did a good job generating chances, but we just couldn’t get one past [Stalock].”

We’re going to have nights like this where we’re a little off,” defenceman Darnell Nurse said. “We’re going to have to watch the film, grow from it, park it and get ready for our game in two nights.”

The Oilers (6-4-1) saw their three-game winning streak come to an end. They’ll host Chicago on Thursday.

–With files from 630 CHED’s Brenden Escott and Scott Johnston

Watch below: Some recent video from Global News’ coverage of the Edmonton Oilers.