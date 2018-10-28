Edmonton Oilers win third game in a row with overtime decision in Chicago

Connor McDavid scored 53 seconds into overtime as the Edmonton Oilers scored a 2-1 win in Chicago on Sunday.

The Oilers have won three in a row and improve to 6-3-1 on the season.

It took the Blackhawks 11:02 to get their first shot on goal, but they made it count with Brent Seabrook ripping home a one-timer on a two-man advantage. Zack Kassian tied it late in the period when he flipped in a rebound for his first of the season.

Cam Talbot stopped Nick Schmaltz on a breakaway in the second period, and the game was tied 1-1 going into the third.

The Blackhawks carried the play in the third, outshooting the Oilers 15-9, but they couldn’t solve Cam Talbot.

In overtime, Leon Draisaitl and McDavid broke in two-on-one. Draisaitl feathered a pass across to McDavid, whose wrist shot eluded Cam Ward.

Talbot made 31 saves for the win in net.

The Oilers will host Minnesota on Tuesday.