Edmonton Oilers
October 28, 2018 8:54 pm
Updated: October 28, 2018 10:13 pm

Edmonton Oilers win third game in a row with overtime decision in Chicago

By Radio Host  630CHED

Chicago Blackhawks' Cam Ward, right, makes a save against Edmonton Oilers' Milan Lucic during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jim Young)

AP Photo/Jim Young
A A

Connor McDavid scored 53 seconds into overtime as the Edmonton Oilers scored a 2-1 win in Chicago on Sunday.

LISTEN BELOW: Connor McDavid

View link »

The Oilers have won three in a row and improve to 6-3-1 on the season.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers finally punch out Preds

It took the Blackhawks 11:02 to get their first shot on goal, but they made it count with Brent Seabrook ripping home a one-timer on a two-man advantage. Zack Kassian tied it late in the period when he flipped in a rebound for his first of the season.

 

Story continues below

Cam Talbot stopped Nick Schmaltz on a breakaway in the second period, and the game was tied 1-1 going into the third.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers end homestand with win over Capitals

The Blackhawks carried the play in the third, outshooting the Oilers 15-9, but they couldn’t solve Cam Talbot.

In overtime, Leon Draisaitl and McDavid broke in two-on-one. Draisaitl feathered a pass across to McDavid, whose wrist shot eluded Cam Ward.

Talbot made 31 saves for the win in net.

LISTEN BELOW: Cam Talbot

View link »

The Oilers will host Minnesota on Tuesday.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cam Talbot
Chicago
Chicago Blackhawks
Connor McDavid
Edmonton Oilers
Edmonton sports
National Hockey League
NHL
oilers
Sports
Zack Kassian

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News