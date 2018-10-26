Edmonton Oilers rolling 50/50 over to Oct. 30 game

After a 50/50 draw from earlier in the season went unclaimed, the Edmonton Oilers have announced the money will be rolled over to another game.

That means the prize pot will start at over $46,000 for the Oct. 30 game against the Minnesota Wild.

“Traditionally, we have the highest average 50/50 prize of all Canadian NHL teams across the league year after year,” Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation executive director Natalie Minckler said. “It’s always especially exciting to see the prize grow when we start with a carry forward amount.”

Last time the pot was rolled over for the Edmonton Oilers, the winner took home over $250,000.

The proceeds from the 50/50 go to support local charities, minor hockey and ringette associations across northern Alberta.

The person holding the winning ticket has to claim their prize before 4 p.m. two business days after the time of the announcement at the game.

There are still a few tickets available for Tuesday’s game on the team’s website.