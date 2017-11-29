Oilers fans buy in big to generate quarter-million dollar 50/50 jackpot for lucky fan

Tuesday night’s overtime win was a big one for the beleaguered Edmonton Oilers but a lucky fan appears to have also scored a pretty big win for himself as the winning number for a massive 50/50 draw was announced earlier in the game.

In the third period, the 50/50 prize had grown to a whopping $259,177 when the winning number was announced. After the game, the Oilers Foundation tweeted George Boisvert would take home the prize as he possessed the winning ticket: 156189C.

Huge congratulations to George Boisvert, tonight's @EdmontonOilers 50/50 winner who's taking home $259,177 with ticket 156189C!

While Edmonton sports fans’ passion for 50/50 draws is already well-documented, Tuesday’s jackpot swelled to its staggering size in part because the 50/50 prize at the last Oilers home game went unclaimed, resulting in that $71,000 jackpot being carried over.

Last season, a couple walked away with nearly $337,000 at Game 1 of Edmonton’s opening round Stanley Cup Playoff series against the San Jose Sharks. In that case, the previous 50/50 jackpot was carried over as well. That prize became the largest in the team’s history.

The Oilers say their 50/50 draw awards the highest average 50/50 prize of all Canadian NHL teams across the league.

After the winner takes home their winnings, the equivalent of their jackpot goes towards supporting local charitable organizations, minor hockey and ringette associations in northern Alberta and the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation.