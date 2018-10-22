Edmonton Oilers makeup artist reveals how team was transformed for Halloween party

The Edmonton Oilers went trick-or-treating a little early at the hockey team’s annual Halloween party Sunday night.

Oilers Captain Connor McDavid followed up last year’s Donald Trump costume with another famous American dad: Homer Simpson.

McDavid’s girlfriend, Lauren Kyle, shared a photo of the couple as Marge and Homer Simpson on Instagram.

“Ahh, whatever, it’s just a light-hearted costume,” McDavid said. “[There’s] nothing more to it.”

McDavid had a similar response last year after he faced criticism for dressing up like the U.S.’ controversial commander-in-chief.

Edmonton makeup artist Karissa Makowecki was behind McDavid’s transformation.

“Connor was great to work with,” she said, “considering my first job on his character was making him bald.

“He has true hockey hair going on right now so that made it a little more fun trying to slick it back enough to make sure he looked truly bald,” Makowecki said. “His girlfriend Lauren was excited to see him without hair, I think.”

Oilers defenceman Matt Benning also went as the beer-bellied cartoon character.

The Oilers will be on the road on Oct. 31, so an early party was slipped into the schedule.

Oilers forward Milan Lucic said he was impressed with the team’s Halloween performance.

“To be honest, in my 12 years [in the NHL] and 12 Halloween parties that I have been a part of, it was by far the best — overall from all 22 guys that were there — costume efforts that I have ever seen,” he said. “It just shows that the guys are excited to be around each other, the guys are looking forward to having an opportunity to do something like that.

“I am glad everyone stepped up their game and came up with a great costume.”

Lucic went as the Night King from the TV series Game of Thrones. His wife Brittany went as his queen.

“Mine was actually a glued-on mask piece — it wasn’t a full mask,” Lucic said. “It was a proper movie quality thing that I had one. It turned out real well.”

Makowecki also worked on the Lucics. She called the couple “Halloween troopers.”

“Milan’s makeup was made up of a foam latex prosthetic,” she said. “I had pre-painted the piece prior to the application so it would be significantly less of a sitting time for him.

“The entire process, including painting, took about three to four hours,” Makowecki added. “The prosthetics aren’t the most comfortable thing in the world to wear, so any less time he had to have it on was a bonus!

“Britt’s face was molded out of latex and Kleenex, believe it or not.”

Makowecki’s final clients for the day were Oilers goalie Cam Talbot and his wife Kelly. The couple was torn between going as skeletons or Beetlejuice, so they combined the two ideas.

“It’s awesome for the fans to be able to see this side of the guys,” Makowecki said. “Edmonton has a very large fan base so it’s really amazing that the boys are willing to go the extra mile on their days off.”

If you are feeling inspired to go as Homer Simpson this Halloween, Makowecki says you need one thing.

“Just run over to Michael’s (craft store) and purchase the Snazaroo paint,” she said. “All you have to do is add some water and you’re ready to paint!”

Makowecki will soon be sharing videos of the entire Oilers roster’s Halloween transformation.

You can follow her on Instagram.

