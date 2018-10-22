Sports
October 22, 2018 1:25 pm

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid named NHL star of the week

Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) celebrates after scoring against the Winnipeg Jets during first period NHL hockey action in Winnipeg, Tuesday, October 16, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Trevor Hagan
After setting an NHL record last week, Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid has been named the league’s second star for the week ending Oct. 21.

The 21-year-old became the first player in NHL history to record a point on nine consecutive team goals to begin a season and is tied for third in league scoring.

McDavid recorded six points in three games after two overtime victories to improve the Oilers’ record to 3-3-0 this season. He kicked off the week with four points after a wild 5-4 victory against the Winnipeg Jets and he got two assists, including the game winning goal, in the 3-2 overtime win against the Boston Bruins.

Marc-Andre Fleury of the Vegas Golden Knights was named third star and the first star of the week went to Gabriel Landeskog of the Colorado Avalanche.

The Oilers are in action next on Tuesday night when the Pittsburgh Penguins come to Rogers Place.

