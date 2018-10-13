Connor McDavid scores winner as Edmonton Oilers beat New York Rangers

The Edmonton Oilers are in the win column.

Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and an assist as the Oilers edged the New York Rangers 2-1 Saturday afternoon.

Mika Zibanejad opened the scoring with 7:11 left in the first when he knifed home a centring pass. Nugent-Hopkins tied it 1:28 later, earning his first goal of the season when he banged a loose puck behind Henrik Lundqvist.

After a scoreless second period, McDavid scored a power play goal to put the Oilers up 2-1 with 13:37 to go.

The Rangers pulled Lundqvist with one minute to go, but the Oilers held the fort.

Cam Talbot made 23 saves for his first win against his former team.

The Oilers (1-2) will visit Winnipeg on Thursday.