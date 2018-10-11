New Rogers Place restaurant caters to Oilers fans who go gaga for Gretzky

When you bring a Canadian city four Stanley Cup championships, it’s fair to say your name will become synonymous with good times. That’s what Rogers Place appears to be banking on with the opening of its new Wayne Gretzky-themed restaurant.

On Thursday, the still relatively new home of the Edmonton Oilers announced plans to open Studio 99 when the team plays its 2018-19 NHL regular season home opener later this month.

“Studio 99 will be a destination for fans in Rogers Place,” Susan Darrington, executive vice-president of Rogers Place, said in a news release.

When Rogers Place officially opened its doors a little over two years ago, the new NHL arena marked the dawn of a new era for the Edmonton Oilers. But while The Great One may have hung up his skates long before the arena opened, many Edmontonians are still wild over Wayne.

“The menu will feature some of Wayne’s favourite family dishes, as well as reimagined sports bar classics,” according to Rogers Place. Studio 99’s various specials include “The Ninety-Nine Buffet” and “The Great One Game Night Bundle” and the establishment promises to feature plenty of No. 99 memorabilia.

Gretzky officially returned to the Oilers shortly after Rogers Place first opened in 2016 when he was named partner and vice-chairman of the Oilers Entertainment Group.

“It is a great honour to have this new space in Rogers Place representing my time with the Edmonton Oilers,” Gretzky said. “I have so many great memories with my teammates and the fans in Edmonton were an integral part of those experiences.

“It is fantastic to have a space where they are now able to share in some of those moments and create new ones.”

According to Rogers Place, Studio 99 accepts reservations but visitors need a valid “event day ticket” to get into the eatery and the restaurant takes reservations.

The Gretzky-themed lounge and grill’s hockey-heavy atmosphere will likely be enhance by playing host to Oilers radio broadcasts. The restaurant will see 630 CHED set up shop there for The Faceoff Show and Overtime Openline at every home game.

“Grab a snack during intermission and then meet up with friends for post-game drinks, while watching a live radio broadcast right in the same room,” Darrington said.

The Oilers will play their home opener against the Boston Bruins on Thursday, Oct. 18 at Rogers Place.