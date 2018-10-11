3 goals in 1st period lifts Boston Bruins past Edmonton Oilers

The Boston Bruins scored three goals in the first period on their way to a 4-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers Thursday night.

Connor McDavid struck before the game was four minutes old. He burst past the Bruins’ defence and beat Jaroslav Halak five-hole. It was McDavid’s first career goal against the Bruins, leaving New Jersey and Winnipeg as the only teams he hasn’t scored on.

David Pastrnak tied it with a power play goal six minutes later. He swooped through the Oilers defence and beat Cam Talbot with a backhand deke. Brad Marchand added another power play marker when his cross-ice pass deflected in off Drake Caggiula’s skate. Joakim Nordstrom scored 36 seconds later on a two-on-one to make it 3-1 Bruins.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a shot on the power play ring off the post in the second period. He then came even closer to scoring in the third. His shot hit the post and dribbled along the goal line before Zdeno Chara rescued it for Boston.

Patrice Bergeron added an empty-net goal in the final minute.

The Oilers will visit the New York Rangers on Saturday.

