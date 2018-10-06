Edmonton Oilers dropped by New Jersey Devils 5-2 in Sweden season opener

The new edition of the Edmonton Oilers looked a lot like last season’s version.

The Oilers were badly outplayed Saturday in Gothenburg, Sweden, losing their season opener 5-2 to the New Jersey Devils.

The Devils scored on their first shot of the game just 58 seconds in, when Kyle Palmieri sniped one over the shoulder of Cam Talbot. Just over three minutes later, Connor McDavid streaked into the Devils’ zone on the power play. He went behind the net and centred to Milan Lucic, who popped the puck past Keith Kincaid. The Oilers had two other man advantages in the first but couldn’t cash in.

The Devils scored twice 1:09 apart early in the second. Palmieri beat Talbot glove side on the power play to make it 2-1. Next, Talbot misread the play stopping the puck behind his own net. He left it right for Miles Wood, who centred to Travis Zajac for the third Devils goal.

Zajac added another one early in the third, maneuvering the puck between Talbot’s legs after being left alone in front. Leon Draisaitl ripped home a one-timer with 8:28 left. Stefan Noesen added an empty net goal to seal it for the Devils.

Lucic and Draisaitl each had a goal and an assist. McDavid had two assists. The shots were 27-19 Devils.

The Oilers will play in Boston Thursday.