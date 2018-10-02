Garrison and Chiasson land deals with Edmonton Oilers; Russell and Sekera on injured reserve

Defenceman Jason Garrison and forward Alex Chiasson are sticking with the Edmonton Oilers.

Garrison, 33, and Chiasson, 28, both signed one-year contracts on Tuesday. They were in training camp on professional tryout contracts.

Garrison has 538 games of NHL experience, though he played only eight games last season with the Vegas Golden Knights, spending most of the year in the minors.

Chiasson was with the Washington Capitals last season and suited up for 16 of their playoff games, though he didn’t play in the Stanley Cup Final.

Blueliner Kris Russell, who was shaken up in practice last week, has been placed on injured reserve.

Andrej Sekera, who suffered a torn Achilles tendon in the off-season, was put on long-term injured reserve.

All NHL teams had to submit their season-opening rosters by 3 p.m. MST on Tuesday.

The Oilers play an exhibition game Wednesday morning in Germany against the Cologne Sharks. Pre-game coverage on 630 CHED will start at 7 a.m. The game begins at 8 a.m.

Edmonton’s first regular season game is Saturday in Sweden against the New Jersey Devils.