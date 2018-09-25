Edmonton Oilers
Ty Rattie nets hat trick as Edmonton Oilers clobber Vancouver Canucks

Ty Rattie’s pre-season scoring spree continued Tuesday night at Rogers Place as he notched a hat trick in the Edmonton Oilers’ 6-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks.

Rattie opened the scoring 7:32 into the game, taking a pass from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and popping a shot top corner. He tallied again on a power play with 1:10 left in the second. Jujhar Khaira and Kailer Yamamoto worked the puck free and Rattie’s shot slipped through Anders Nilsson’s glove.

Jesse Puljujarvi scored twice in 3:08 in the third period. Rattie completed the hat trick when he one-timed a pass from Connor McDavid on a two-on-one. Oscar Klefbom added a goal in the final minute.

Cam Talbot earned the shutout with 35 saves.

Rattie has seven goals in three pre-season games.

The Oilers will host Arizona on Thursday.

 

