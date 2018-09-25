Edmonton Oilers’ Evan Bouchard gets veteran partner for tilt with Canucks

The Edmonton Oilers’ 2018 first round draft pick will be in the lineup Tuesday night when the Oilers host the Vancouver Canucks in pre-season action.

“I’m still learning every day that I’m here, taking in as much as I can on and off the ice,” said Evan Bouchard, who have a goal and an assist in two pre-season games so far.

Bouchard, drafted 10th overall, is one of nine defenceman remaining in camp. With the numbers thinning and other defenceman failing to step up, it’s looking more and more like he’ll be on the opening day roster.

“He’s obviously playing really well. He’s above his age level, for sure,” said Kris Russell, who will be paired with Bouchard against Vancouver. “At the age, I wasn’t close to what he is. Is that saying he’s going to make it? I don’t know. It’s up to the coaches and up to his ability. But he is putting in a good foot.

“He’s putting in the work and he’s doing his job. His offensive instincts and his passing ability are elite.”

Russell, who’s played 719 games, has yet to skate alongside Bouchard in a game.

“I just want him to play his game. I’m going to try to help him as much as I can. Talk to him. I think communication is the biggest thing on the ice,” Russell said.

“It always starts from defence first,” Bouchard said. “You want to get on offence, you have to play defence first. I’m really focused on working on it in practice. All the older guys, they work in practice. They work in the D-zone. You seem them in position. I think that’s the big thing.”

“If he’s made a mistake, it wasn’t weighed heavy on him. He’s been able to recover and keep on going,” said head coach Todd McLellan of Bouchard. “He has outstanding vision and puck-movement skills.”

The Oilers expected lineup is:

Nugent-Hopkins – McDavid – Rattie

Lucic – Draisaitl – Yamamoto

Rieder – Khaira – Puljujarvi

Chiasson – Brodziak – Kassian

Klefbom – Talbot

Russell – Bouchard

Garrison – Jerabek

Talbot

Coverage on 630 CHED will start at 5:30 p.m. The game starts at 7 p.m.