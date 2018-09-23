Edmonton Oilers
September 23, 2018 10:41 pm
Updated: September 23, 2018 10:43 pm

Kailer Yamamoto scores 2 more but Edmonton Oilers lose in Winnipeg

By Radio Host  630CHED

Edmonton Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto (56) tips a shot past Winnipeg Jets' goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) as he's checked by Joe Morrow (70) during first period preseason NHL hockey action in Winnipeg, Sunday, September 23, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Trevor Hagan

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Trevor Hagan
A A

Mark Scheifele scored twice as the Winnipeg Jets downed the Edmonton Oilers 5-3 Sunday night, handing the Oilers their first loss of the pre-season.

Scheifele sniped a power play goal to give the Jets the lead before the game was four minutes old. The Oilers came back with Kailer Yamamoto deflecting in a Matt Benning point shot. With just under seven minutes left in the first, Ethan Bear ripped a one-timer past Connor Hellebuyck for a power play goal.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers’ top line lights up Winnipeg Jets

The Jets jumped back into the lead with two goals 2:19 apart in the second. Skyler McKenzie deflected a point shot past Mikko Koskinen, then Scheifele scored shorthanded.

Blake Wheeler roofed a shot right under the cross bar on a two-man advantage to make it 4-2 Jets with 12:36 to go. McKenzie converted a pass from C.J. Suess to make it 5-2. Yamamoto got one back for the Oilers in the final minute, his fourth goal in two pre-season games.

Hellebuyck made 38 saves while Koskinen stopped 16.

The Oilers will host Vancouver Thursday.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Edmonton Oilers
Edmonton sports
Ethan Bear
Kailer Yamamoto
Mikko Koskinen
NHL
Winnipeg Jets

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News