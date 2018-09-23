Kailer Yamamoto scores 2 more but Edmonton Oilers lose in Winnipeg

Mark Scheifele scored twice as the Winnipeg Jets downed the Edmonton Oilers 5-3 Sunday night, handing the Oilers their first loss of the pre-season.

Scheifele sniped a power play goal to give the Jets the lead before the game was four minutes old. The Oilers came back with Kailer Yamamoto deflecting in a Matt Benning point shot. With just under seven minutes left in the first, Ethan Bear ripped a one-timer past Connor Hellebuyck for a power play goal.

The Jets jumped back into the lead with two goals 2:19 apart in the second. Skyler McKenzie deflected a point shot past Mikko Koskinen, then Scheifele scored shorthanded.

Blake Wheeler roofed a shot right under the cross bar on a two-man advantage to make it 4-2 Jets with 12:36 to go. McKenzie converted a pass from C.J. Suess to make it 5-2. Yamamoto got one back for the Oilers in the final minute, his fourth goal in two pre-season games.

Hellebuyck made 38 saves while Koskinen stopped 16.

The Oilers will host Vancouver Thursday.