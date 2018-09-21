Edmonton Oilers’ top line lights up Winnipeg Jets

Ty Rattie had two goals and three assists as the Edmonton Oilers dumped the Winnipeg Jets 7-3 in pre-season play at Rogers Place Thursday night.

Jesse Puljujarvi scored the only goal of the first period. On an Oilers power play, he bolted through the Jets defence and beat Eric Comrie with a backhand.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins put the Oilers up two early in the second when he converted a pass from Connor McDavid. The Jets responded with goals 1:10 apart from Marko Dano and Adam Lowry. Later in the period, Cooper Marody worked the puck free to Rattie, who scored for the third time this pre-season.

McDavid ripped a wrister right under the crossbar early in the third, though Andrew Copp came back with a power play goal for the Jets. Nugent-Hopkins potted his second of the night halfway through the frame. Milan Lucic deflected in a power play pass from Leon Draisaitl late in the third. Rattie rounded out the scoring by banging in a one-timer with 1:15 to go.

“Obviously I wish it was regular season and those points counted,” Rattie said. “But it’s still a nice win tonight, it’s still a nice confidence booster and I thought our team played well tonight.”

McDavid had a goal and three assists. Cam Talbot made 20 saves.

The top line produced 11 points combined, but Oilers head coach Todd McLellan touched on the fact that it came against a Winnipeg lineup without many of its top guns.

“You have to take advantage of those situations. Ty Rattie, Connor [and] Nuge took advantage of it tonight,” McLellan said.

The Oilers, 3-0 in the pre-season, will visit Winnipeg on Sunday.