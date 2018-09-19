Ty Rattie and Jesse Puljujarvi stepping up on right side for Edmonton Oilers

Call it the Right Wingers Summit.

As Edmonton Oilers training camp started, head coach Todd McLellan met with the team’s right wingers.

“I just wanted to lay it on the line with them. Bring them in and say, ‘Look around the room at how many guys are in here. We play with four lines. The numbers don’t add up,'” explained McLellan.

“Instead of having the conversation halfway through exhibition season or near the end of exhibition season, have it now so they know what they’re up against.”

Ty Rattie, Jesse Puljujarvi, Zack Kassian, Tobias Rieder, Pontus Aberg and Kailer Yamamoto are the six players going after those four spots. Yamamoto scored twice and Aberg once Monday in Calgary.

Tuesday in Vancouver, Rattie buried two while Jesse Puljujarvi had a goal.

“He just brought a few of us in and showed us the depth chart,” Rattie said. “It’s nice to be in that conversation for one, and two, you have to prove to Todd and (GM Peter) Chiarelli that you want to be that guy. I’m trying to keep that in my head every day when I come to the rink.”

Rattie should start the season on the right side with Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, but those two former first overall picks didn’t play against the Canucks. Rattie still found a way to stand out.

“I thought his board work was really strong. He had an intensity to his game that wasn’t there last year at this time,” said McLellan.

“I’m just trying to do whatever I can to make this team and help this team win games,” Rattie said. “If that means dogging it in the corner and eating crosschecks in the last minute, I can do that. I’m willing to fit any role the coaches find me.”

Puljujarvi has been good in small bursts in 93 games over two seasons with the Oilers. The 2016 fourth overall pick is hoping to find the fuel that made him a star in Finland and at the world juniors.

“I think I had a good summer. Four months of good workouts. I think that helped a lot,” Puljujarvi said.

“You watch the practices, he stands out amongst everyone,” Ryan Strome said. “I don’t think he’s really realized how big and strong he is and how powerful of a skater he is. He’s impressive to watch.”

If Puljujarvi starts scoring consistently, he’ll have a strong case to be on one of the Oilers top two lines. For now, he’ll continue to skate with Strome and Jujhar Khaira.

“He’s older. He’s more comfortable. He understands the language. He’s gone from a boy to a man,” McLellan said. “Part of the comfort is knowing what line he’s going to be on.”

The Oilers, 2-0 in the pre-season, will host Winnipeg on Thursday night. Catch the game on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m. The game will start at 7 p.m.