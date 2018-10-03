Edmonton Oilers end pre-season with overtime win in Germany

Ryan Strome scored 2:07 minutes into overtime to give the Edmonton Oilers a 4-3 win over the Cologne Sharks in exhibition action on Wednesday.

The Oilers’ two German players combined for the first goal of the game.

“When these events come up you think, ‘Do we have to go all the way to Europe?'” Oilers head coach Todd McLellan said. “Then once you get here, it’s a great thing [for all the teams]. [Experiencing] the atmosphere in the stands, the singing … It was a great experience for our players.”

Leon Draisaitl intercepted a clearing pass and fed Toby Rieder in front. Rieder scored on a backhand for the only goal of the first period.

Draisaitl, whose father coaches the Cologne Sharks, said he always feels welcomed by the German fans.

“For some reason, they love to yell out [my] last name really loud. I hope everyone enjoyed it,” Draisaitl said. “Three of my best friends are on the team. That’s my first time playing against them and obviously my dad on the bench. It’s pretty special. I thought they played a pretty good game.”

Cologne came out strong in the second period and tied it 1:41 minute into the frame with Jason Akeson finishing off a short passing play. Milan Lucic restored the Oilers’ lead with a power play goal off a pass from Connor McDavid.

Rieder looked like he had another one later in the second, but his shorthanded one-timer was denied thanks to a great leg save by Hannibal Weitzmann.

Moritz Mueller made it 2-2 early in the third, but Ty Rattie came back just 20 seconds later to put the Oilers ahead again. It was Rattie’s eighth goal in five pre-season games. The Sharks rallied once more, with Ben Hanowski scoring on the man advantage with 7:22 minutes to go.

In three-on-three overtime, McDavid worked the puck back to Ethan Bear, whose one-touch pass was deflected in by Ryan Strome.

Strome said the bigger ice surface proved to be a unique playing experience.

“My legs are a little tired, so they should be in great shape for the first regular season game,” he said. “It was a good time, a lot of fun. It’s great to see how much they love their team here.”

Mikko Koskinen earned the win in net.

The excitement over the game had some fans wondering if Germany could host a regular season game. McLellan said the eight-hour time change could be taxing on the players.

“They have the buildings, they have the fans, there is excitement, but is it realistic?” McLellan asked. “I don’t think I’ll be the one making that decision, but there’s probably questions that need to be asked.”

The Oilers open the regular season Saturday in Sweden against the New Jersey Devils.