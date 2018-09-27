Connor McDavid strikes twice as Edmonton Oilers edge Coyotes

Connor McDavid scored on a breakaway with 2:22 left in overtime, giving the Edmonton Oilers a 3-2 pre-season win over the Arizona Coyotes Thursday night at Rogers Place.

The Coyotes’ Clayton Keller scored the only goal of the first period when his wrist shot trickled through Oilers netminder Mikko Koskinen. McDavid tied it six minutes into the second, going five-hole on Antti Raanta. Christian Fischer restored the Arizona lead with a power play blast just inside the post.

The Oilers’ Toby Rieder connected shorthanded in the first minute of the third period, one-timing a pass from Ryan Strome.

In the extra session, a backchecking Ty Rattie tapped a loose puck to McDavid, who had a breakaway from inside his own blue-line. McDavid went to the forehand and finessed a shot past Raanta.

Koskinen made 25 saves for the win.

The Oilers will host Calgary on Saturday afternoon.