Edmonton Oilers stress more dedication to defence as new season starts

The Edmonton Oilers: playoff contenders or also-rans?

With a new season dawning for the Oilers on Saturday in Sweden, it’s a question being asked by not just fans. The Oilers themselves are trying to figure it out.

“We had a meeting and I asked our group, ‘Who are we and who are you?’ We have to answer those questions,” said head coach Todd McLellan.

After storming into the playoffs in 2016/17, the Oilers stumbled badly last season. Their goal differential plummeted from +36 to -33.

“Part of our identity is going to have to be play faster, and the tempo and the pace and puck movement and all that type of stuff,” explained McLellan. “But we have to become a better risk management team. We have to become a better defensive team.”

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers end pre-season with overtime win in Germany

While many Oilers will be searching for bounce-back seasons, no one will be more important than goaltender Cam Talbot. After posting a .917 save percentage in the Oilers playoff season, he was only at .908 last year.

“I just needed to get back to playing my game, playing confident, playing aggressive. I think last year, I just gave up my ice a little too early. I was trying to overthink things a little bit too much. I’m just getting back to the basics,” said Talbot.

READ MORE: Birthday boy Kailer Yamamoto leads Oilers comeback win over Flames

Kris Russell is expected to be activated off injured reserve for the game against the New Jersey Devils. Defenceman Evan Bouchard, drafted 10th overall this summer, could make his NHL debut. To make room for Russell on the roster, Ethan Bear could be assigned to Bakersfield in the AHL.

Catch the Oilers and Devils on 630 CHED Saturday with the Face-off Show at 9:30 a.m. The game starts at 11 a.m.