Twitter reacts to Edmonton Oilers including Walterdale Bridge replica for pre-game ceremony

A pre-game change by the Edmonton Oilers before their home opener on Thursday night has sparked debate among fans.

A Walterdale Bridge replica was used for the first time during the pre-game ceremony. Oilers players skated under it as they were introduced to the crowd.

The change didn’t go unnoticed by fans who were quick to express their opinions on Twitter.

Skating out of the Walterdale Bridge? C'mon Oilers we can do better than that. Maybe skate out of the Oil drop with fireworks etc? I know some people are proud of the bridge, but it's a lame icon for a sports franchise. #EdmontonOilers — Gregory Brown (@greg_krumfm) October 19, 2018

Wow the #walterdale bridge and opening really represented the #oilers well off the bat! Underwhelming and overpaid !. Just like the bridge it worked in the end and a season opening win was the ticket ! — Jeremy McKain (@jeresells) October 19, 2018

The #Oilers enter the ice thru a mini Walterdale Bridge because the thing about Edmonton we want to highlight and celebrate is our excellent transportation infrastructure. — Len Thom (@lenthomlaw) October 19, 2018

Nice arches ⁦@RogersPlace⁩ They probably were supposed to be here a couple of years ago but “oh well” #yegcc #yeg pic.twitter.com/P7DlwHduvV — Scott Johnston (@Scott630CHED) October 19, 2018

Edmonton beat the Boston Bruins 3-2 in overtime on Thursday night, marking their third straight win.

Some Oilers’ fans jokingly credited the Walterdale replica for the victory.

Third star of the game should have been the Walterdale Bridge #Oilers — Rob M (@rawbulous) October 19, 2018

Undefeated while skating from under the Walterdale Bridge! — Ken Cookson (@KC_ProAmSports) October 19, 2018

It was a rough night for the real Walterdale Bridge. It was supposed to be lit in Oilers colours but half the lights weren’t working.

.@EdmontonOilers skate out of a mini Walterdale Bridge…and the real one has half the lights not working. #yeg pic.twitter.com/SEXdQ6kiib — Eric Beck (@GlobalBeck) October 19, 2018

Construction on the $155-million Walterdale Bridge began in 2013 and was initially scheduled to be complete in the fall of 2015. However, there were multiple delays because of late-arriving material and weather-sensitive work, leading to the two-year delay of its opening.

The Oilers used an oil derrick replica during their pre-game ceremonies but stopping using the prop when they moved to Rogers Place.