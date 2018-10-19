Twitter reacts to Edmonton Oilers including Walterdale Bridge replica for pre-game ceremony
A pre-game change by the Edmonton Oilers before their home opener on Thursday night has sparked debate among fans.
A Walterdale Bridge replica was used for the first time during the pre-game ceremony. Oilers players skated under it as they were introduced to the crowd.
The change didn’t go unnoticed by fans who were quick to express their opinions on Twitter.
Edmonton beat the Boston Bruins 3-2 in overtime on Thursday night, marking their third straight win.
Some Oilers’ fans jokingly credited the Walterdale replica for the victory.
It was a rough night for the real Walterdale Bridge. It was supposed to be lit in Oilers colours but half the lights weren’t working.
Construction on the $155-million Walterdale Bridge began in 2013 and was initially scheduled to be complete in the fall of 2015. However, there were multiple delays because of late-arriving material and weather-sensitive work, leading to the two-year delay of its opening.
The Oilers used an oil derrick replica during their pre-game ceremonies but stopping using the prop when they moved to Rogers Place.
