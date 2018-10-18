Edmonton Oilers finally make home debut against Bruins

The Edmonton Oilers‘ home opener is finally here.

“Usually by this point, you know what home feels like,” said centre Kyle Brodziak. “We’ve been gone for so long that it’s different.”

Thursday night’s game against Boston marks the latest Oilers’ home opener ever in a season not affected by a lockout. After going 2-2 on a season-opening four-game road trip, the Oilers will play their next four at Rogers Place.

Last season, the Oilers had just the 24th best home record in the NHL, going 19-18-4. That needs to be much better if they want to weave their way back into the post-season.

“You always want to make this a tough place to play. We’ll have fans behind us all night,” said goaltender Cam Talbot. “We’re going to come out at the drop of the puck and give them a lot to cheer for and establish that home ice advantage early.”

The Oilers are coming off a 5-4 overtime win on Tuesday in Winnipeg. The Oilers trailed 4-1 after two periods before rallying for the win.

“That’s huge for our confidence,” said Talbot. “Any time you can come back and gut out a big win in a building like that is a huge confidence boost for us moving forward.”

The Oilers played in Boston one week ago, losing 4-1. The Bruins are 4-2 on the season after losing 5-2 in Calgary on Wednesday.

Rookie defenceman Evan Bouchard will return to action after sitting out in Winnipeg.

