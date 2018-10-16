Nurse strikes in overtime, McDavid sets new record as Edmonton Oilers win over Jets in OT

Darnell Nurse scored 1:25 into overtime to give the Edmonton Oilers a comeback 5-4 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night.

The Oilers had trailed 4-1 after two periods.

Connor McDavid set a new NHL record by recording a point on his team’s first nine goals of the season. McDavid had two goals and two assists. Adam Oates had the old record of seven for the 1986-87 Detroit Red Wings.

Jets forward Adam Lowry opened the scoring before the game was five minutes old, walking in front from the corner and tucking the puck behind Cam Talbot.

Lowry struck again less than three minutes later, taking advantage of a turnover by Jason Garrison. Talbot made a great save on an initial shot, but couldn’t fully stop Lowry’s chance on the rebound.

McDavid blazed in and put the Oilers on the board with a power play goal, but Ben Chiarot replied for the Jets only 22 seconds later.

Early in the second period, Mark Scheifele banged in a power play rebound to make it 4-1 Jets.

Ty Rattie gave the Oilers life by sniping his first of the season 18 seconds into the third.

McDavid struck shortly after on the power play, and suddenly the Oilers were within a goal.

Jesse Puljujarvi tied the game with 6:21 to go, converting a goal-mouth pass from Nugent-Hopkins.

In overtime, Nurse stepped between two defenders and beat Connor Hellebuyck blocker side with a wrist shot.

The Oilers (2-2) will play their home opener on Thursday against Boston.