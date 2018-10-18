Edmonton Oilers win third straight with OT victory over Boston in home opener

Leon Draisaitl scored 37 seconds into overtime to give the Edmonton Oilers a 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins Thursday night at Rogers Place.

It was the Oilers’ home opener after going 2-2 on a road trip to start the season. The Oilers are 3-2 and have won three straight.

The Bruins dominated the first period, outshooting the Oilers 11-5. Boston’s Brad Marchand nearly broke the ice in the dying seconds of the frame. His first shot was stopped by Cam Talbot. He recovered the rebound and tried to tuck the puck in, but Darnell Nurse came back to knock the puck off the goal line.

David Krejci opened the scoring with 8:43 left in the second, but the Oilers came back 2:07 later. Kailer Yamamoto took a long pass from Adam Larsson and cut in from the left wing. His wrist shot beat Jaroslav Halak glove side for his first NHL goal.

The Oilers went ahead on a power play with 12:27 left. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins took a bounce off the back boards and snapped it home. David Pastrnak wired home his eighth of the season to make it 2-2 with 8:34 to go.

In overtime, Connor McDavid intercepted a long pass and turned into the Boston zone. Draisaitl snapped the pass from McDavid past Halak’s blocker.

The Oilers will host Nashville Saturday night.

