Edmonton Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi out for the season

Edmonton Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi has to undergo surgery and will be out for the rest of the season, the club announced on Thursday.

“This injury has been bothering Jesse for some time now and after careful consideration with Jesse, his agent and our medical staff, the best decision was to have the surgery and miss the remainder of the season,” assistant general manager Keith Gretzky said in a release.

#Oilers forward Jesse Puljujärvi will undergo hip surgery & be sidelined for the remainder of the 2018-19 season. pic.twitter.com/UncOyBG4WL — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) February 28, 2019

Gretzky went on to say that he expects Puljujarvi to rehabilitate and train through the summer and be “100 per cent ready to go for training camp in September.”

Last week, Puljujarvi told the team that he wanted to get a second opinion when it came to his injury. He was to be examined by a doctor in the U.S. earlier this week.

He was placed on the Oilers’ injured reserve list early last week.

The 20-year-old has four goals and five assists in 46 games with the Oilers this season.

He’s scored 37 points in 139 games for the Oilers throughout his career.

Puljujarvi was drafted fourth overall by the Oilers in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

– With files from Kyle Morris, Global News