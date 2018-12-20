Jesse Puljujarvi on Connor McDavid’s line at Edmonton Oilers practice

For the first time since Ken Hitchcock took over as head coach of the Edmonton Oilers, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl won’t play on the same line.

At practice on Thursday, McDavid centred Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Jesse Puljujarvi. Draisaitl was between Toby Rieder and Alex Chiasson.

“One of the reasons I want to try Leon at centre ice is I see the way that Leon negates the other team’s top player, competitively-wise, and I love that,” Hitchcock said on Thursday. “I want to put him on a good line that can score off the way that he negates people.”

Puljujarvi has come a long way under Hitchcock. When Hitchcock was hired on Nov. 20, Puljujarvi was in the minors. Hitchcock urged general manager Peter Chiarelli to call him up a few days later. Now, the 20-year-old right-winger gets a shot on the Oilers’ top line.

“I feel like his next step it is to get his tempo higher. That’s why we’re putting him on a line that has more tempo,” Hitchcock said. “Why not play him with the fastest player on the team — maybe in the league — and see if he can keep up? That’s what we want to do with these next two days of practice.”

Hitchcock felt Puljujarvi looked good five-on-five on Thursday but wasn’t as comfortable on the Oilers’ second power play unit.

The Oilers’ work with the man advantage has become a concern. After going 0 for 5 against St. Louis on Thursday, the power play is 3 for 30 in the last 10 games.

“It’s just being sharper, more direct with the puck. I think we’ve kind of gotten away from that,” McDavid said. “Also, speed. We’ve just been slower moving it around.”

“The rotation across the top was too slow, way too slow,” Hitchcock explained. “It got sped up today at practice with the coach barking, and the players accommodating.”

Rookie Caleb Jones was working the point on the second unit.

Defenceman Adam Larsson didn’t practice but he should skate Friday and is likely to play Saturday against Tampa Bay.

