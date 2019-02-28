Colby Cave nets winner for Edmonton Oilers in Ottawa

Colby Cave’s first goal with the Edmonton Oilers turned out to be the game winner as the Oilers downed the Ottawa Senators 4-2 Thursday night.

Listen below: Colby Cave speaks after Oilers win over Senators on Thursday.

Chris Tierney opened the scoring with 6:01 left in the first as he found a loose puck in a goalmouth scramble and slid it by Mikko Koskinen.

In the second, Josh Currie centred to Connor McDavid, who outwaited Craig Anderson and flipped a shot up top for his 33rd of the season. It was Currie’s first NHL assist. Late in the second, Ty Rattie fed Sam Gagner in front, who cashed in his third since being traded to the Oilers.

Currie set up Cave early in the third to make it 3-1 Oilers. It was Cave’s first goal as an Oiler since being claimed off waivers from Boston on Jan. 12. Mark Borowiecki took advantage of a bad line change by the Oilers to pull Ottawa back within a goal a few minutes later. The Senators thought they tied it with 9:22 to go, but the refs ruled that Colin White batted the puck down with a high stick before shooting it into the net.

Listen below: Ken Hitchcock speaks after Oilers win over Senators on Thursday.

Zack Kassian sealed the win with an empty-net goal.

Koskinen made 35 saves for the win in goal.

The Oilers (27-30-7) will play in Columbus on Saturday.

