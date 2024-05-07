Menu

Canada

Canucks and Oilers ready to open their 2nd-round playoff series

By Tim Reynolds The Associated Press
Posted May 7, 2024 6:27 pm
1 min read
Pride grows as Edmonton Oilers advance to Round 2 of NHL playoffs
Edmonton Oilers fans were united in their excitement for the team's big win to move on to Round 2 of the playoffs. But some fans say they expect the fun is just beginning, with Round 1 as a warm up. Kabi Moultiharan has more on the die-hard fans rallying to get the entire city on board.
Wednesday night will be Game 1 of Vancouver-Edmonton in a Western Conference second-round series, with the Canucks having home-ice advantage in that matchup.

Vancouver swept Edmonton in all four regular-season meetings, though three of those games were during the Oilers’ horrid 3-9-1 start that led to the firing of coach Jay Woodcroft.

“We’re going into Round 2 of the Stanley Cup playoffs,” Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl said. “We don’t care about what happened in the regular season. And I bet you that they don’t either, as much as you think. We’re a different team now. It’s going to be tight-checking, with two really good teams going at it. The team that plays better hockey will win.”

The Oilers hope their regular-season fortunes change.

Vancouver Canucks fans celebrate as team eliminates Nashville Predators from playoffs

The Oilers face the Canucks in the first playoff series between two Canadian teams since 2022, when Edmonton beat archrival Calgary in five games to advance to the Western Conference final. Edmonton is favored, according to BetMGM Sportsbook, to beat Vancouver this time, too.

That’s likely because of how dominant Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl’s team looked in dispatching Los Angeles in five games in the first round. McDavid leads all playoff scorers with 12 points, Draisaitl has 10 and Edmonton went 5 for 12 on the power play and 10 for 10 on the penalty kill.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

But the Canucks, coached by Jack Adams Award finalist Rick Tocchet, are no slouch, either. They overcame losing Vezina Trophy finalist goaltender Thatcher Demko and backup Casey DeSmith to injury in beating Nashville, with rookie Arturs Silovs stepping in and stopping 75 of the 80 shots he faced.

Fans celebrate as Edmonton Oilers eliminate L.A. Kings from NHL playoffs
