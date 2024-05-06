Menu

Sports

Oilers, Canucks NHL playoff series to start Wednesday in Vancouver

By Staff Global News
Posted May 6, 2024 8:21 am
1 min read
WATCH ABOVE: Recent news and highlights about the Edmonton Oilers.
The second-round NHL playoff series between the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks opens Wednesday in Vancouver.

The Oilers and Canucks are the two Canadian clubs among eight remaining in Stanley Cup playoff contention.

Game 2 is Friday in Vancouver’s Rogers Arena followed by the third and fourth games of the best-of-seven affair May 12 and May 14 in Edmonton’s Rogers Place.

Pride grows as Edmonton Oilers advance to Round 2 of NHL playoffs
Game 5, if necessary, is May 16 in Vancouver. Game 6 would be May 18 in Edmonton and a Game 7 would return to Vancouver on May 20.

The Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers kick off their second-round series Monday. The Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars start their series Tuesday.

The New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 in Sunday’s Game 1. Game 2 is Tuesday in New York.

