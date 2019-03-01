Bust of $3.5M lumber theft ring results in 80 charges against 4 people

A year-long investigation into a commercial vehicle theft ring in Edmonton has resulted in police seizing $3.5 million in stolen property and laying dozens of charges.

On Feb. 8, 2018, the Edmonton Police Service‘s commercial vehicle investigation detail launched Project Timber, an investigation into several suspects who were alleged to be stealing semi-tractor trailer units loaded with lumber.

READ MORE: Charges laid after dangerous Alberta pursuit of stolen semi

Police say the suspects were targeting the big rigs, which were parked overnight in various industrial areas around the city.

The suspects would then sell the stolen lumber to unknowing clients outside of Edmonton, according to police. Four people were arrested and are now facing a total of 80 charges.

READ MORE: Nearly half of vehicles failed commercial inspection in Edmonton

Morris Simmonds, 56, is facing 40 charges, including 12 counts of theft of a motor vehicle, 10 counts of theft over $5,000 and 10 counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000 as well as charges related to having break-in tools, disqualified driving and having an uninsured vehicle on the highway.

Bradley Simmonds, 30, is also charged with 12 counts of theft of a motor vehicle, 10 counts of theft over $5,000 and nine counts of possession of stolen property as well as charges related to having break-in tools and having an uninsured vehicle on the highway.

Monica McNicol, 53, was charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit a crime and possession stolen property over $5,000.

William Engelking, 68, was charged with two counts of trafficking in stolen property and two counts of possession stolen property over $5,000.

READ MORE: Man arrested after toilets, granite counters, vehicles stolen from Edmonton construction sites

Police said the stolen trucks and trailers were recovered.