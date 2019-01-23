Man arrested after toilets, granite counters, vehicles stolen from Edmonton construction sites

An Edmonton man is facing a number of charges after a lengthy stolen property investigation by police.

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said it became aware of several break-ins and thefts at newly built and unoccupied homes across the city in October 2018. A suspect was identified and search warrants were conducted at two homes.

READ MORE: 17 parcel thefts this month spark warning from Edmonton police

Police said they found a significant amount of property — enough to fill four cargo vans — including three stolen utility trailers, stolen appliances and stolen construction materials. Police said they seized the utility trailers, a stolen F-150 truck, granite counters and cabinets, furnaces, bathtubs, toilets, light fixtures, tiles, televisions and dishwashers, among other items.

Police believe several new subdivisions were targeted, including Rapperswill, Griesbach, Oxford and Rosenthal.

The homes were located near 135 Avenue and 127 Street and 118 Avenue and 44 Street.

Robert Webber, 36, has been charged with possession of stolen property, theft under $5,000, 30 counts of breach of recognizance and 12 counts of breaking and entering.

READ MORE: Edmonton family returns from movie to jacked-up SUV without wheels

“We’re asking citizens to keep their eyes open to any suspicious activity in their neighbourhoods,” Sgt. Robert Nayowski said.

“Contractors work during daylight, so in the event you notice suspicious individuals coming and going from newly constructed homes at unusual hours of the night and loading property into vehicles, we would like to hear from you.”

READ MORE: Puppy returned to family, woman charged after dog stolen from Edmonton home

Police said they are trying to determine where exactly the property came from.

Webber remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 29.