Edmonton police release photos of suspects wanted in credit card thefts

The Edmonton Police Service released photos on Friday of two men they suspect are involved in a string of credit card theft and fraud cases across the city.

“Between October and December 2018, police received several reports from citizens whose credit cards were allegedly stolen and used to make fraudulent purchases,” police said in a news release. “Investigators believe that the credit cards were stolen from wallets that were removed from jackets while the complainants were dining at local restaurants.

“The thieves then allegedly used the cards immediately to make large purchases.”

Police alleged more than $25,000 worth of fraudulent purchases have been made using the cards since the rash of thefts began.

Both suspects are described as well-dressed and in their mid-20s. They are both about five-foot-nine.

Anyone who has information about the suspects is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

If anyone else believes they were the victim of similar credit card thefts or fraud, police are encouraging them to come forward.

Watch below: (From Nov. 16, 2018) A TD Canada Trust bank customer says he was shocked to find out how easy it was for a scammer to get a credit card and spend thousands charged to him. Sean O’Shea reports.