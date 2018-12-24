Puppy returned to family, woman charged after dog stolen from Edmonton home

Three days after police asked for tips in connection with the theft of a dog from a north Edmonton home, the puppy has been returned to his owners and a 26-year-old woman has been charged.

On Dec. 21, police issued a plea for help finding Milo, a Havanese puppy just several months old, who was stolen in a break and enter at a home at 116 Avenue and 95 Street.

Police had said Milo’s owners were not home at the time of the break-in and had left the puppy in a kennel.

On Monday, police issued a news release to say Milo had been found. They said on Saturday night, security staff at a north Edmonton hospital noticed a woman with a dog and the puppy matched Milo’s description. According to police, the security staff spoke with the woman and got her name before she left the hospital. The suspect was later spotted by a police officer at Kingsway Mall on Sunday afternoon when she was arrested in connection with an unrelated shoplifting incident.

“The officer called and said he needed to speak with us,” said 23-year-old Tianna Sachdeva, one of Milo’s owners. “We had no idea that he had located Milo until we saw him walking up the sidewalk with our puppy.

“We were all shocked and thrilled. I had to tell my mother to stop hugging Milo and crying so much, and to feed him. He looked pretty hungry.”

Sachdeva said she was very grateful to both police and other Edmontonians for their part in bringing Milo back home.

“This is definitely the best Christmas present my family has ever received.”

On Dec. 20, when police originally responded to the Alberta Avenue break-in during which the dog was stolen, officers said surveillance video showed “a female suspect walking away from the northwest Edmonton home with the family dog, Milo in her arms.”

Amy Alook, 26, has been charged with theft under $5,000 and breach of recognizance. Police said more charges are pending.