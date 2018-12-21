Crime
Puppy stolen during north Edmonton break-in: police

Police say Milo the three-month-old Havanese was stolen from a house in the area of 116 Avenue and 95 Street Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018.

Edmonton police are searching for an apparent puppy thief, after a dog was stolen during and break and enter in the Alberta Avenue neighbourhood on Thursday.

Police believe a woman specifically targeted a house in the area of 116 Avenue and 95 Street Thursday afternoon in order to steal the family’s three-month-old Havanese puppy named Milo.

Nothing else was taken during the break-in, police said in a media release Friday.

The couple who owns the dog was not home at the time, and had left the puppy in a kennel, police said. The pair just brought the dog home last month.

Police released surveillance pictures of the suspect on Friday. She is believed to be 20 to 30 years old and was wearing black pants, a grey hoodie and a beige jacket at the time of the break-in.

Anyone who sees Milo or has information about the break-in is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Global News