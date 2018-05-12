Nearly half of vehicles failed commercial inspection in Edmonton

Edmonton police pulled 103 commercial vehicles off the road over a three-day inspection event for failing to meet various safety compliance regulations.

The EPS Commercial Vehicle Inspection Detail looked at 248 commercial vehicles between May 8 and May 10. Officers put 103 vehicles out of service due to various safety issues — that’s 42 per cent.

Of the other 145 vehicles checked, just 81 had no defects. Another 64 vehicles required additional attention.

“Our inspectors come across a variety of violations, with the most common issues including brake adjustments, permits, load security and load weight,” Sgt. Kerry Bates said.

“Overall, ensuring the drivers of commercial vehicles and the loads they carry are safe to be on Edmonton roads is our goal.”

One of the most glaring defects was found on a gravel truck hauling an empty, 16-wheel gravel trailer. Of the 16 tires on the trailer, 10 required replacement, police said in a news release. While the truck hauling the trailer passed inspection, the trailer was put out of service and has since been taken off the road.

A total of 86 tickets were issued over the three-day period.

One driver was arrested on three outstanding provincial warrants and a criminal charge was laid against his passenger for possession of an illegal substance, police said.

Last September, over half of the commercial vehicles inspected during a three-day enforcement blitz were pulled off the road.