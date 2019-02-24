‘Empire’ actor Terrence Howard takes to Instagram to show support for Jussie Smollett
Actor Terrence Howard, who plays the father of Jussie Smollett’s character on “Empire,” is expressing support on social media for his fellow cast member, who is accused of staging an attack on himself.
Howard took to Instagram on Saturday and posted a video of Smollett holding a giggling baby with the message: “All your lil homies got you.”
Smollett, who is black and gay, is charged with felony disorderly conduct for allegedly filing a false police report. He’s accused of staging a racist, anti-gay attack on himself last month in downtown Chicago.
Police say Smollett planned the hoax because he was unhappy with his salary and wanted to promote his career. Smollett denies the allegations.
“Empire” producers said Friday that Smollett’s character will be removed from the final two episodes of this season.
