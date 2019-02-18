Edmonton physiotherapist suffers serious injuries in Whitemud Drive crash

An Edmonton physiotherapist has been identified as the woman seriously injured when she was struck by a vehicle on Whitemud Drive over the weekend.

On Saturday morning, police said a blue Lexus RX350 was heading west on the Whitemud when it lost control near the Fox Drive exit and hit the centre barrier. The woman driving got out of the vehicle when a black Dodge Nitro, also heading west, slid into her and came to a stop in the far right lane of the freeway, police said Saturday.

The woman has been identified by her fiancé as Alicia Souveny, a physiotherapist at the Stollery Children’s Hospital.

“Alicia is the best physio. The best partner. The best friend. And she will be the best patient through her long road to recovery,” Matt Goertzen said in a statement to Global News.

“Alicia has spent the majority of her adult life taking care of others and now it’s time for us to take care of her. We are collectively devastated by the magnitude of Alicia’s injuries but we have so much faith in the amazing medical professionals who have taken care of her thus far.

“Alicia perfectly embodies the Stollery Children’s Hospital and is constantly spreading love and joy to the people around her — both professionally and personally.”

Souveny is also a team trainer for a South Side Athletic Club Bantam AA hockey team. A GoFundMe page set up to support Souveny and her family said the young woman is facing “many life-threatening injuries,” and remains in hospital in critical condition.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support — from family, to the South Side Athletic Club, to high school friends in Red Deer. You are helping us through an extremely difficult time,” Goertzen said.

Whitemud Drive westbound was closed for about six hours on Saturday as police conducted their investigation. The 48-year-old man driving the Nitro was treated by EMS and taken to hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Police believe speed and “vehicle maintenance” may have been factors in the crash. Impairment is not considered a factor.

Officers continue to investigate and said on Saturday that charges are pending.