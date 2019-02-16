Whitemud Drive westbound closed at Quesnell Bridge due to serious collision

Edmonton police said Whitemud Drive westbound was closed Saturday morning just prior to the Fox Drive exit because of a serious two-vehicle crash.

Police said there were “undetermined but significant injuries” and later said the injuries were not life-threatening.

As of 8:45 a.m., traffic was being diverted onto Fox Drive. Traffic was backed up to Terwillegar Drive.

The Quesnell Bridge entrance is also being impacted.

More to come…

