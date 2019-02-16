Traffic
Whitemud Drive westbound closed at Quesnell Bridge due to serious collision

By Senior News Reporter - Online  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: A serious collision shut down Whitemud Drive westbound near Fox Drive on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.

Edmonton police said Whitemud Drive westbound was closed Saturday morning just prior to the Fox Drive exit because of a serious two-vehicle crash.

Police said there were “undetermined but significant injuries” and later said the injuries were not life-threatening.

As of 8:45 a.m., traffic was being diverted onto Fox Drive. Traffic was backed up to Terwillegar Drive.

The Quesnell Bridge entrance is also being impacted.

More to come…

